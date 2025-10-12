Authorities seek help locating teen missing since October 3

The Brief Pasadena Police are seeking the public's help to locate 18-year-old Angel Daniel Fernandez, who has been missing since October 3, 2025. The teen was last seen near Burke and Fairmont in Pasadena, Texas; his cell phone, wallet, and glasses were all found near his residence. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Fernandez’s location to immediately contact the Pasadena Police Department.



Authorities in Pasadena are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who has been missing since October 3, 2025.

What we know:

According to the Pasadena Police Department, 18-year-old Angel Daniel Fernandez, was last seen near Burke and Fairmont in Pasadena, Texas.

Fernandez is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police said Fernandez moved to Texas two months ago from out of state. His wallet and glasses were found near the apartment where he lived, and a FedEx driver discovered his cell phone, which is now in police possession.

Investigators are continuing to search the area and follow leads, and family members are pleading for anyone with information about Angel’s whereabouts to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.