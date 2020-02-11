Authorities searching for missing South Carolina girl

article

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchhill Heights neighborhood, officers said.

Swetlik is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School.

Newly released photos from the Cayce Police Dept. shows the missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl getting off the school bus shortly before she vanished.

All known family members have been contacted and reported no further contact with Swetlik, police said. She is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment with a tethered tongue.

Missing: Faye Marie Swetlik via Cayce Department of Public Safety

Officers say Swetlik stands at 3 feet, 10 inches tall, 65 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots, a black t-shirt with neon colors, and a flower print skirt.

Swetlik has been entered into the NCIC database as missing.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456, Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535, or the dedicated Hotline at 803-205-4444.