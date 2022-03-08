Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old last seen in Cypress

article

Authorities need your help locating a missing 11-year-old last seen in Cypress.

Authorities are looking for 11-year-old Myla Henry.

Myla was last seen in the 20200 block of Rusty Rock Lane on Monday morning around 8 a.m.

Myla is described as a Black female, 5'5" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

Officials said Myla left with a Harley-Davidson backpack.

Advertisement

If you have any information on where Myla may be, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.