Authorities searching for 16-year-old who fell in Humble waterway while fishing

An active search is underway for a 16-year-old who fell into a waterway while fishing in Humble.

Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the search is underway near 21415 Cypresswood Drive.

Authorities said they were called out to the area for an ‘in progress’ call.

When deputies arrived, they determined a 16-year-old male teen fell into the creek and has not resurfaced.

Authorities said the Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.