Authorities searching for man accused of sexually assaulting victim in bathroom stall

article

Police need your help finding a man of pushing a victim into a bathroom stall and sexually assaulting them.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Investigators say an unidentified man reportedly pushed a victim into a bathroom stall in the 7500 block of Fondren Rd on Jan. 11, 2021 and sexually assaulted them before running away.

The man has only been described as Black in his early 20s, standing at 5'10 with a thin build and a neck tattoo down into his shirt.

If you have any information on this suspect, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or going online. Any information that could help lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP