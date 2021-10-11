Authorities on scene of 6-vehicle crash on North Sam Houston Tollway

article

Authorities are currently on the scene of a 6-vehicle crash on North Sam Houston Tollway in Harris County.

According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the crash occurred in the 5000 block of North Sam Houston Tollway.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Mark Hermann Precinct 4 Constable's Office/Twitter)

Authorities said Northwest Fire Department and EMS are on scene treating all the drivers.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Mark Hermann Precinct 4 Constable's Office/Twitter)

Westbound lanes of North Sam Houston are currently shut down due to the crash.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Mark Hermann Precinct 4 Constable's Office/Twitter)

No word yet on injuries but drivers are asked to avoid the area as delays should be expected.

