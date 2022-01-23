Authorities need help locating driver of hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Rosa Cruz

Authorities need the public's help locating the driver of a hit-and-run that left a 23-year-old woman dead in a ditch.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say 23-year-old Rosa Cruz was walking along the 15500 block of Lillja Road near Greenspoint around 9 PM Saturday, when she was struck by a car and left to die.

"That vehicle was traveling northbound and struck that female with the front end of the vehicle. That vehicle fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid," said Sgt. B. Beaty with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosa's close friends and family were at the scene of her death the next day.

They declined to comment on camera but told FOX 26 Rosa was walking home from a Quinceanera party Saturday.

Her friend said he went looking for her later that night and found Rosa’s body lying on the side of the road in a ditch and called the authorities.

Rosa apparently worked as a mechanic at Pep Boys. She leaves behind her parents and four younger siblings.

"Vehicle parts were located at the roadway. That will help determine what kind of model that vehicle was. We’re canvassing the area for possible videos that may have recorded the crash at the time," Beaty said.

HCSO deputies are now surveying the area for surveillance.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a 2016 to 2018 GM Sierra pickup truck. So far, no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Anyone who knows anything about this case is urged to call HCSO or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.