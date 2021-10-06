Authorities looking for missing man with dementia last seen in SE Houston

article

Officials need your help finding a missing man in his 60s with dementia.

According to police, Noe Medina, 63, was last seen in the 8200 block of Bangle St. in southeast Houston near Milby High School. He has been described as 5'5 tall, weighing about 140 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Mr. Medina was also last seen wearing a black T-shirt with light blue jeans and black shoes.

The 63-year-old has been diagnosed with dementia, so his disappearance poses a risk to his health and well-being. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

