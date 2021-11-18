Authorities looking for 2 men linked to attempted kidnapping in Alief

article

Authorities are looking for two men involved in an attempted kidnapping in the Alief Thursday.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation but according to Alief ISD, it happened in the 13300 block of Carvel Ln. just far west of Houston near Bellaire.

The suspects have been described as Black or African American between 18-25-years-old and were seen driving a black 4-door sedan with front-end damage, dulled paint, and a paper license plate. No other information was available, as of this writing.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, you're encouraged to call the police immediately at 281-498-3542.

