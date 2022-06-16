Authorities locate girl at the center of Amber Alert in north Texas

article

An Amber Alert for a missing girl last seen in Honey Grove, Texas has been discontinued.

Authorities said 13-year-old Kionna Braxton was reunited with her family.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

An Arlington man was arrested for harboring Braxton.

RELATED: Arlington man arrested for harboring girl who was subject of Amber Alert

Police say she was found with 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors. They say he had been chatting with the girl online and arranged to meet each other.

CHECK OUT OUR SERIES: THE MISSING

Neighbors is charged with harboring a runaway.