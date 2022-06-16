Authorities locate girl at the center of Amber Alert in north Texas
HONEY GROVE, Texas - An Amber Alert for a missing girl last seen in Honey Grove, Texas has been discontinued.
Authorities said 13-year-old Kionna Braxton was reunited with her family.
An Arlington man was arrested for harboring Braxton.
Police say she was found with 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors. They say he had been chatting with the girl online and arranged to meet each other.
Neighbors is charged with harboring a runaway.