Authorities investigating shooting in Harris County

article

Police are investigating following a shooting in Harris County on Thursday night.



According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on the 11100 block of Louetta Road.



Authorities said when they were called out to reports of a shooting.



When authorities arrived, they located bullet casings and a blood trail.



Authorities also learned that a gunshot victim left in a silver Toyota sedan.



That’s when, authorities said, they received a call about a gunshot victim on the 9400 block of Jones Road.



When emergency crews arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.



The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann downtown with life-threatening injuries.



Authorities reported that the shooting may have been between two family members.



It’s unclear why the shooting victim and his son drove seven miles away from the shooting scene before calling for help, authorities said.



Authorities stated the mother of the son does work at a nearby business.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



HSCO said the son is an adult and the victim is his father, possibly in his 40’s.



The shooting remains under investigation.