Authorities identify victims following deadly Tomball small plane crash
TOMBALL, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims following a deadly small plane crash in Tomball on Thursday afternoon.
Texas DPS said Christopher Jensen from Murfreesboro, Tennessee was killed in the crash.
BACKGROUND: 1 killed, 2 injured in Tomball plane crash, FAA investigators notified
Two other people who were in the plane, David Stoneking of Spring, Texas, and Kim Hazelwood of Livingston, Texas, were injured in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.