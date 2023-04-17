Authorities identify 2 motorcyclists killed in apparent targeted attack on North Freeway

article

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identities of two motorcyclists who were killed in an apparent targeted attack on Friday.

The shooting occurred on Interstate 45 northbound near mile marker 114.

The victims were identified as 43-year-old Andrew Cole of Deer Park and 69-year-old Ramiro Sosa of La Porte.

A third victim, who was also injured in the shooting, was airlifted to a Houston-area hospital for treatment.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said all three of the victims were wearing clothing and an insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Huntsville police said they are aware of the violent incident in the Oklahoma City area involving outlaw motorcycle gangs that occurred on April 1.

Detectives said they are coordinating and exchanging information with Oklahoma investigators to determine if the two incidents are related.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427 or jthompson@huntsvilletx.gov.