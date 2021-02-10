Attorneys to address citizenship, immigration concerns in free session

article

Volunteer attorneys will address citizenship and immigration concerns during COVID-19 in a free information session next week.

The session will be held from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Thursday, February 18.

Topics that will be covered include immigration hearings, detention concerns, caring for American children of immigrant parents, interviews for all benefit applications, asylum applications options and naturalization oath options.

They will also discuss state law and how it affects immigration during COVID-19.

Although the event is free, those who wish to attend must register in advance at https://www.nrcdc.org/site/getregistered or by calling 346-339-1088.