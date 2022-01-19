Expand / Collapse search
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tests positive for COVID-19

Published 
Updated 5:06PM
News
Associated Press
article

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement Wednesday, Paxton's office confirmed reports that the Republican had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

According to the statement, the Republican has been isolated at home, where he continues to work. 

The aide did not respond to questions about when he learned of the positive test result or his vaccination status. 

Social media posts showed Paxton attended a weekend Donald Trump #SaveAmerica rally in Arizona.

