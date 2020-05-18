Attorney believes appeals court ruling that voids $11M jury verdict sets disturbing precedent

"He ingested a small amount of cocaine was not feeling well picked up the phone and dialed 911," said attorney Bradford Gilde.

23-year-old Jamail Amron's call to 911 in 2010 would be the last call he would ever make.

"When the officers came everything just started changing," said Jamail's father Ali Amron.

According to testimony in a 2017 civil trial, Amron drank some water started feeling better and didn't want to get in the ambulance.

During the three-week trial, jurors heard testimony that after handcuffing Amron a Precinct 4 constable deputy put his boot on Amron's face while another put his boot on his chest.

"We can see his marks and broken tooth and broken bones," his father said. "Who did that he didn't do it to himself."

Amron suffocated on his own vomit.

The county appealed the $11-million verdict and won.

"Because no one constable is responsible for policy for the entire county the county can't be held liable," Gilde said.

Gilde fears the appeals court ruling sets a disturbing precedent.

"What the court does here is really give Carte Blanche to the constable's office to do whatever they want to do," said Gilde. "It's now dangerous because Harris County can not be held liable if a constable violates your civil rights."

Amron's family has filed a motion for a panel rehearing.