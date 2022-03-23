Attempted robbery of armored car leads gunfight between suspects, armored truck drivers in north Harris Co.

article

Authorities say a robbery of an armed car Wednesday afternoon turned into a gunfight between possible suspects and armored truck drivers in north Harris County.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but it happened at Comercia Bank in the 800 block of West FM 1960.

FBI officials said a Brinks armored car guard was servicing the ATM machine at the bank when three armed suspects exited a black Mercedes and shot at the guard.

A brief gun battle ensued between the armored truck drivers and the guard.

Shortly after the gunfire, the suspected robbers tried to drive away, but the Brinks truck blocked their way and ran off instead.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Several shell casings were found at the scene, so officials called it a "dangerous" and "violent" scene, but no injuries were reported, and it's unclear if the suspects got away with any money.

Advertisement

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.