At least 7 people killed in shootings so far during Labor Day Weekend

As of Sunday evening, at least 7 people have been killed in shootings scattered throughout Houston during Labor Day weekend. None of the deadly shootings are believed to have been random.

Saturday night, a man was shot and killed inside a gas station convenience store off Greens Road. According to police, the victim was shot dead after getting into a fight with another customer inside the store.

"It looks like they knew each other," said HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel. "The victim walked up to the suspect and punched him a few times in the head. The suspect fell down. That’s when he pulled out his weapon and shot the victim multiple times."

Authorities are also investigating a possible road rage shooting from Saturday night. The incident took place near Quitman and Jenson. We’re told a woman was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Then Sunday, a man was shot and killed near Coffee and Wilmington. Police say a woman nearby heard 2 gunshots outside her home. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Law enforcement also responded to a house fire of Imogene street near Sharpstown High School Sunday morning. Inside the burning home, 4 people were found shot to death. According to HPD, 2 of the victims were in their fifties. While the other 2 victims were roughly 10 and 13-years-old.

"I don’t feel like it’s a random event," said HPD Chief Troy Finner. "There’s no forced entry [into the home]. We do suspect its domestic violence. When anybody dies in our city, it upsets us. But, when it’s innocent kids, it’s even more upsetting. They hadn’t even lived their lives. Nobody deserves that. Especially innocent little kids. I get emotional about it."

Also on Sunday, a man was shot and killed inside a bar off Airline Drive. Police believe this shooting took place during a fight.

"A fight broke out between the complainant and several other individuals," said HCSO Sergeant Jason Brown. "One of the individuals pulled a pistol and began firing."

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from these incidents. Call police if you have any information.