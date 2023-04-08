At least 4 people shot in Harris County, 2 of them reportedly in their teens

Police are responding to a shooting in the northeast Houston area.

Details are limited at this time but, Harris County Sherriff's Office deputies received reports of a shooting near the 200 block of Uvalde Road in Cloverleaf.

Sherriff Ed Gonzalez says at least four people were shot and two of them are in their late teens.

The shooting reportedly happened during a celebration of life.

All four were taken to the hospital, officials say.

No other details are available at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.