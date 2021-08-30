At least 100 Hurricane Ida evacuees sleep at Gallery Furniture as volunteer efforts launch city-wide

People across the Houston area are stepping up to help those devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Texas Relief Warriors left early Monday morning to send much-needed supplies to Louisiana.

"I just said, we need to get ready," said Cara Adams from Texas Relief Warriors. "We need to get the supplies to people out there."

RELATED: Ida downgraded to tropical depression after devastating Louisiana, leaving 1 million in the dark

On Sunday, Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The storm caused significant damage and destruction throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

Several fire departments from the Houston area traveled east Monday to help with search and rescue efforts.

"They helped us during [Hurricane] Harvey," said one firefighter. "We’ll lend a hand out to help for this."

"The guys that are on this are just passionate about helping people during times of disaster," said a firefighter from HFD. "Helping them get back on their feet and restore the infrastructure in the areas."



RELATED: Ida: Rescues underway after hurricane brings flooding, 'catastrophic' damage to power grid

The Relief Gang also left for Louisiana on Monday. The volunteer group met in Baytown before leaving.

"A lot of people are trapped," said Trae the Truth. "A lot of people going through different situations. We understand how important and vital it is in this moment. [We’re] going out there to do what we can do."

Lakewood Church and Gallery Furniture are both gathering supplies for Hurricane Ida victims and allowing evacuees to stay in their buildings.



WATCH: Timelapse video shows Hurricane Ida flooding Louisiana roads in under an hour

According to a spokesperson from Gallery Furniture, at least 100 hurricane evacuees slept at Gallery Furniture Sunday night and more are expected Monday. It’s free with a Louisiana ID.

MORE: Mattress Mack to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida, sending 30 trucks with donations

Advertisement

For other ways you can help the victims of Hurricane Ida, click here.