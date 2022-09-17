At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County

article

Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death.

It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota. It's unclear what led up to the crash, but it's believed one of them ran a red light.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Both drivers were rushed to an area hospital, but deputies said the driver of the Toyota reportedly died at the hospital.

There were no immediate signs of intoxication, but an investigation remains underway by HCSO's Vehicular Crime Division.