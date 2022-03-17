At least 1 dead in west Houston townhome fire; HFD on scene

article

At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a west Houston townhome Thursday afternoon.

Houston firefighters are performing an offensive attack on the fire at the home located near the 6400 block Burgoyne Dr.

HFD reports that the victim is a civilian and no firefighter has been reported injured.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.