If you have any photos or videos of the fateful, main event at Astroworld Fest in Houston, authorities want them.

Houston Police Department has partnered with the FBI to scour all visual evidence as part of their ongoing investigation in the Astroworld tragedy, that left 10 people dead and countless others injured on Nov. 5, 2020.

The FBI has created a website where the public can upload any photos or video taken at the concert venue.

Authorities are looking specifically for any visuals from the main venue area between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The website to upload your photos or video is fbi.gov/astroworld.

HPD, which is still leading the investigation, says detectives "have already viewed countless hours of video evidence," but they are hoping to get all possible evidence for a "complete investigation."

The victims at Astroworld Fest were in the audience of the main stage when Houston rapper Travis Scott took the stage and a deadly crowd surge occurred.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced in December that all 10 victims, who ranged in age of 9 to 27, died of ‘compression asphyxia.’

As a result of the tragedy, the families of the victims and those who were injured have filed multiple lawsuits against Scott, his entities, Live Nation and others.

The defendants are facing about 300 lawsuits from more than 1,000 people, who accuse them of negligence during the event at NRG Park. In total, the suits are seeking around $3 billion in damages.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques B. Webster II, has asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him.

In his first and only interview since the tragedy, the rapper denied knowing about the tragedy that was unfolding in the crowd before him.

