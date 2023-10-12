The Houston Astros' upcoming ALCS appearance is estimated to bring in around $13 million per game to the community.

On Sunday, the Astros will face off against the Texas Rangers, setting up an in-state race for the World Series that could bring in a lot of money for the city.

FILE PHOTO. Houston Astros logo. (Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is the Astros' seventh consecutive appearance in the ALCS, setting a new league record.

RELATED: Astros dominate, seal ALCS spot for seventh year

In 2022, the Astros won the World Series championship after facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies in a six-game series.

The Houston First Corporation (HFC), a local government organization, is working to maximize the potential benefit of the Astros' appearance in the ALCS.

SUGGESTED: Houston events & things to do this weekend, Oct. 13 to 15: Bayou City Art Festival, solar eclipse parties

HFC operates the George R. Brown Convention Center and some of the city's most prominent art and entertainment venues.

Local analysts predict Houston will take in $12.5 million to $14 million for each game.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!