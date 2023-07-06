Astros place Jose Altuve on the 10-day injury list

After missing the past two games, Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique discomfort. The second baseman, who missed the first 43 games of the season with a right thumb fracture, was batting .264 with six home runs and 18 RBIs.

The club also recalled Blanco to make his sixth big league start of the season against the Mariners on Thursday night. Over 14 appearances this season, he's gone 2-0 with a 4.73 ERA. Hensley returns after struggling in his first 26 games, producing a slash line of .130/.221/.182.

Mushinski made just one appearance during his latest callup, throwing a scoreless inning against the Rangers on Sunday.