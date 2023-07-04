Expand / Collapse search

No update on Jose Altuve after batting practice injury

Houston Astros
Astros Manager Dusty Baker talks about Altuve injury

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker provides the latest information after star second baseman Jose Altuve was a late scratch on Tuesday.

HOUSTON - HOUSTON – Following a July fourth win over the Colorado Rockies, the Astros did not have an update on star second baseman Jose Altuve, who was a late scratch from the lineup due to what the team is calling left oblique discomfort.

Manager Dusty Baker said after Tuesday’s game that Altuve started feeling the discomfort during batting practice. 

Baker says the team will evaluate Altuve further on Wednesday.