Right-handed pitchers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy are each scheduled to undergo right elbow surgery, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced today.

Urquidy, who has been on the Injured List since the start of the season, is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday, while Javier, who has been on the Injured List since May 24, is scheduled to have surgery Thursday.

Both pitchers will be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

