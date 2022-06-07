Astros pitcher Hector Neris, manager Dusty Baker receive suspensions following bench-clearing incident

article

Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris has received a four game suspension following a bench-clearing on the field incident during a game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

It all happened at Minute Maid Park in the top of the ninth-inning, Major League Baseball officials said.

Astros manager Dusty Baker also received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for the intentional actions of Neris.

Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López, and Troy Snitker have each received undisclosed fines for actions that contributed to causing the incident.

MORE HOUSTON ASTROS COVERAGE

Mariners manager Scott Servais also received an undisclosed fine for actions that contributed to causing the incident.

Unless appealed, the suspension of Neris is scheduled to begin on Tuesday night, when the two clubs will continue their series in Houston.

The Houston Astros said Neris has elected to appeal his suspension and will be available in the lineup Tuesday night against the Mariners.

MORE HOUSTON SPORTS NEWS

Baker, however, must serve his suspension on Tuesday.