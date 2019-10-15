Astros gift brings big smile to 13-year-old after hit-and-run incident

article

The Houston Astros Foundation sent a gift to their number one fan!

13-year-old London Banks was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking in her neighborhood on October 2. She was flown by life flight to Memorial Hermann and has been fighting for her life in critical condition.

London is a huge Astros fan, so when the Astros Foundation surprised her with a gift full of Astros gear, it was just what the doctor ordered. She got so excited that she smiled for the first time since the accident and was able to say ‘Go Stros!’

The gift bag was filled with a blanket, t-shirt, hat, bag, replica World Series ring, and bobbleheads of Astros stars. The package also included a hand-written card inviting London to throw out the first pitch at an Astros game next season.

Now that London has been moved from intensive care to a rehabilitation facility, she is working four hours a day – always in her Astros t-shirts – to regain her strength.

At this time, the police are still looking for the driver.