The Houston Astros Foundation is collecting donations for the victims of the deadly Mississippi tornados.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 8 a.m. until noon, inside the parking lot at 1800 Texas Avenue, which is located across the street from Minute Maid Park, the foundation will be accepting gift cards, flashlights, hygiene items, baby items, non-perishables, water and more.

Here's a list of the items that are needed:

- Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart gift cards

- flashlights

- lanterns

- Tylenol/Ibuprofen

- hygiene products (bathing wipes, toothbrush/toothpaste, soap, shampoo, sanitary napkins, adult diapers, deodorant)

- baby items (diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, blankets, clothes, wipes)

- coolers for food storage

- non-perishables

- water, buckets

- heavy-duty trash bags

- charcoal

- eating utensils and plates

The first 50 cars to donate will receive two tickets to the Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays game on April 17.

Astros alums Jeff Bagwell, Enos Cabell, and Jose Cruz will be on hand collecting items during the drive on Wednesday.