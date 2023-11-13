The Astros have announced Joe Espada as the 20th manager in franchise history.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 21: Bench coach Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on August 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Under his tenure, the Astros secured three American League pennants and clinched a World Series championship. They have participated in 79 postseason games since 2018, the highest in the Majors.

Astros General Manager Dana Brown expressed confidence in Espada's leadership ability.

"We feel that Joe is a great fit to run our ballclub," Brown said. "He has a great relationship with our players and staff and has been an integral part of the Astros' success for several seasons. He knows the organization from top to bottom.

Highlighting Espada's extensive organization knowledge, Brown praised his insight, passion, and enthusiasm.

"Joe has a great baseball mind and has great passion and enthusiasm. He has been in the game for a long time, knows what it takes to win, and has certainly earned this opportunity."

Before his time with the Astros, Espada coached three seasons as the Yankees' third base coach (2015-17) and four seasons with the Marlins (2010-13). In 2014, he transitioned to a pro scout role for the Yankees. With 13 years' experience as a Major League coach, Espada demonstrated his managerial skills in the Puerto Rican Winter League, leading Manati (2012-13) and Carolina (2014-15). Moreover, he served as a third base coach for Team Puerto Rico in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics.

Before starting his coaching career, Espada enjoyed a decade-long playing career as an infielder in the minor leagues. He was selected by the Oakland A's in the second round of the 1996 MLB Amateur Draft. His playing journey included stints with various organizations, such as Oakland, Florida (now Miami), Colorado, Kansas City, St. Louis, Texas, and Tampa Bay.

As the newly appointed manager, Espada, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, became the second Latino manager in Astros history. Espada follows in the footsteps of Cuban-born Preston Gomez, who managed the team from 1974-75.

The Astros organization looks forward to Espada's leadership, confident that his extensive experience and passion for the game will contribute to the team's continued success.