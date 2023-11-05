Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon wins AL Gold Glove Award

Houston Astros infield/outfield player Mauricio Dubon has won the American League Gold Glove Award for the utility spot.

According to a release, Dubon is the first player in Astros history to win a Gold Glove Award at the utility spot, which was added as a Gold Glove position in 2022.

Dubon shined as one the league's most versatile defenders, making starts at second base (66), center field (23), shortstop (9), left field (6) and first base (2). He also made appearances in right field and at third base. Dubón was one of just four players in the Majors to appear at seven different positions this season.

Among AL second baseman, Dubón ranked third in defensive runs saved (5), despite making just 66 starts at that position. He began the season as the Astros primary second baseman while Jose Altuve recovered from a pre-season injury. Additionally, his two starts at first base were his first career appearances at the position.

Dubón becomes the 15th player in Astros history to receive a Gold Glove Award, with Kyle Tucker (right field) and Jeremy Peña (shortstop) the last to do so in 2022. The Astros have now won 32 total Gold Glove Awards in their franchise history, including a winner in five of the last six seasons.

By winning a Gold Glove, Dubón is now eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, with fan voting for the award beginning online tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT by clicking here. Voting will remain open until 11 p.m. CT on Nov. 9. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award ceremony on Nov. 10.