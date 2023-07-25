The Harris County Jail has seen a significant increase in assaults on staff members and inmates in recent years, according to the Harris County Deputies Association.

The association released data showing that there were 939 assaults on staff members from January 1, 2021 to September 2021, and 673 assaults on staff members in 2023 already. The data also shows that there were 2,153 inmate-on-inmate assaults in 2023.

The association attributes the increase in violence to a number of factors, including overcrowding, understaffing, and the recent passage of a school safety bill that has led to many peace officers leaving the jail for higher-paying jobs at schools.

Harris County Jail inmate accused of violently attacking, seriously injuring detention officer

These numbers come as a detention officer at the Harris County Jail is recovering after being attacked and beaten by an inmate Friday afternoon.