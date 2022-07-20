As Houston redraws political boundaries, Latinos demand more representation

In a metropolis like Houston, where nearly half the population identifies as "Hispanic" only one of 16 seats on the City Council is occupied by a Latino.

For a growing number of folks, that representation deficit is a chronic problem.

"Houston is the most diverse city in the country until it comes to our local elected officials," said Ivan Sanchez, a former congressional candidate and leader of Houston Millennials.

"I'm here to just respectfully ask for fairness and equity and do the right thing," said Dr. Sergio Lira with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

And for activists like LULAC, that means the creation of so-called single-member council districts where Hispanics have a likelihood of winning.

"City experts have stated that the future of Houston is Latino," said Lira at Wednesday's public hearing.

Despite the lopsided population numbers, LULAC says the election boundaries proposed by the City under Mayor Sylvester Turner actually diminish the chances of more Latinos winning elections to Council.

"I find that every single Hispanic opportunity district has been diluted," said Anthony Rios with Texas Young Democrats

Others at the hearing accused Turner of suppressing Hispanic representation and not promoting it.

"It seems like we are invisible. Yes, everybody needs to be represented. So why aren't we represented?," asked Carmen Nuncio, a longtime Houston resident.

Touting his record of inclusion, the Mayor fired back.

"This Mayor has placed Hispanics at the highest level," said Turner citing other appointed leaders in his administration. "You have a police chief and a fire chief, all at the same time."

Urban Reform founder and FOX 26 Contributor Charles Blain follows the political boundary drawing process closely and believes the energy of Houston Latinos would be served to mobilize the community's surging numbers into actual votes at the ballot box.

"They have so many folks here in Houston they could run the at-large races if they want and if they unify across the City they could win. I think people want to see people who look like them in office and in power, but that's why you have to organize," said Blain.

The final redistricting hearing is set for July 29 and LULAC says it will be submitting its proposed maps for consideration by City Council.