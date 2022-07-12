Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
6
Heat Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Waller County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Colorado County, Wharton County

Jill Biden apologizes for calling Latino community “unique as the breakfast tacos” in San Antonio

By Patrick Svitek
Published 
Texas
The Texas Tribune
First Lady Jill Biden Unveils New Nancy Reagan Stamp article

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: First Lady Jill Biden speaks at the unveiling of the Nancy Reagan stamp, in the East Room at the White House on June 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the stamp honoring the legacy of First Lady Na

Expand

SAN ANTONIO - First Lady Jill Biden apologized Tuesday after she said during a San Antonio speech that the Latino community was "as unique as the breakfast tacos" in the city.

"The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said in a tweet.

Biden made the comment Monday while addressing the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights group.

"The diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength," Biden said.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement that Biden's comment demonstrated "a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region."

"We are not tacos," the statement said.

The comment also drew criticism from Republicans who are trying to build new support with Hispanic voters in Texas this election cycle. The GOP had already criticized Biden's appearance because it came at a luncheon whose name included "Latinx," a term that many Hispanic Americans do not prefer, according to polls.

"While the Democrat Party concerns itself with utilizing unpopular terms and reducing Hispanics to stereotypes, the GOP will continue to make inroads with the Hispanic community across the state," Macarena Martinez, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said in a statement.

More from The Texas Tribune