Suspected arsonist arrested after Magnolia housefire sparks statewide manhunt

article

The Brief A man is charged with arson after allegedly setting a house on fire in Magnolia. Justin Lee Stewart was arrested over 300 miles away after a statewide manhunt. He is expected to be extradited to Montgomery County to face charges.



A case of arson in Magnolia led to a statewide manhunt, after which the suspect was found over 300 miles from the initial crime scene.

Magnolia arson leads to manhunt

Magnolia arson

The Magnolia Fire Department responded to the initial scene around 11 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sundew Court.

Officials found that the interior of the home had taken heavy smoke and fire damage, and initial investigation led them to believe the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators have identified Justin Lee Stewart, 37, as the suspect in the case. It's believed that it happened after a family argument.

Stewart allegedly fled the scene, and is believed to be leaving the area with the intent of causing further harm to others in the Victoria area. A statewide bulletin was sent out to find the suspect.

Magnolia arson

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Stewart was found and arrested at a rest stop near Junction, Texas, about 330 miles from Magnolia. Tuesday's release says he led arresting authorities on a short chase before being apprehended.

Stewart is being held in the Kimble County Jail as of Tuesday night, and is expected to be extradited to Montgomery County, where he faces a first-degree felony charge of arson.