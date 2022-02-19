Arrest made in 1984 Dallas cold case murder of Mary Jane Thompson
DALLAS - The Dallas County District Attorney's Office believes a 38-year-old murder case is solved.
Edward Morgan has been charged with capital murder for the 1984 killing of 21-year-old Mary Jane Thompson.
The DA's office said Thompson was also sexually assaulted.
Her body was found behind a warehouse on Irving Boulevard, strangled by her leg warmers.
Police re-opened the cold case in 2009 and 2018, but it wasn't until the FBI got involved in 2020 that new forensic testing led to a connection to the murder.
