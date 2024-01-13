Arctic Blast Houston: Donations being accepted for homeless during cold weather

With temperatures expected to hit below or near freezing, homeless individuals in Houston will be without proper protection from the weather. Houston Millennials is partnering with Exclusive Furniture to accept donations so those without can stay warm.

Houston Millennials and Exclusive Furniture's initiative aims to provide warm coats and blankets to homeless neighbors.

Until Monday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m., Houstonians are encouraged to donate gently used or new coats and blankets to any Exclusive Furniture store across Houston.

Starting on Monday at 5 p.m., donated clothes will be distributed to homeless individuals at the Houston Public Library at 550 McKinney Street.

If you want to drop off donations, below is a list of participating Exclusive Furniture locations.