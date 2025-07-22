Aqua Texas customers all over state could see a big spike in their water bills

The Brief In a statement, Aqua Texas says this is the first statewide water and wastewater base rate change in 20 years. If it's greenlighted by the Public Utility Commission, residents in Candlelight Hills in Spring and all over Texas, should brace themselves for a substantial rate hike. Residents worry about older homeowners on fixed incomes not being able to pay a substantially higher water bill.



Aqua Texas customers worried about possible water bill increase

What they're saying:

If it's greenlighted by the Public Utility Commission, residents in Candlelight Hills in Spring and all over Texas, should brace themselves for a substantial rate hike.

Residents in Candlelight Hills already pay more for water than most people who have city services or MUD Districts.

"When it really got to be an issue was people buying a home in the subdivision and then find out their water bill is going to be $250 a month," said Aqua Texas customer Jim Ricks.

In one Spring neighborhood, and hundreds more all over the state, Aqua Texas is asking the PUC for a rate increase.

"Anywhere from double to triple to quadruple the per gallon price of water," said Aqua Water customer Michelle Bruns.

Residents worry about older homeowners on fixed incomes not being able to pay a substantially higher water bill.

They also worry about home values going down if residents stop watering their lawns to save money.

Customers have until the middle of September to file a complaint with the PUC.

The other side:

"At Aqua Texas, it’s our mission to protect and provide Earth’s most essential resource, water. We must continue to modernize and upgrade our water and wastewater treatment plants, wells, pipelines, and related infrastructure. The rate request filed on June 20, 2025, is Aqua Texas’ first request for a statewide water and wastewater base rate change in 20 years. The request is asking for recovery of nearly $700 million in infrastructure investments already made between 2004 and the end of 2024, and highlights Aqua’s commitment to improving reliability and service for its customers across the state of Texas. We understand that rate increases can be difficult for customers. For more information about the request, customers can call 877-987-2782 or go to https://www.aquawater.com/txratecase.