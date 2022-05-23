Applications open for Mayor's Guaranteed Income program of $375 a month

Lower-income households in Houston can apply now for a pilot program to receive $375 a month for a year.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced a pilot program to give 110 households $375 a month for a year, totaling $4,500.

It's part of the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity that was created after the death of George Floyd and in partnership with Mayors for Guaranteed Income.

The Mayor's Office says the pilot will target residents of ten historically underserved Houston neighborhoods, who have experienced homelessness, been in the justice system, or have health concerns that limit their ability to earn income.

The money can help with things like transportation, child care, housing and healthier food.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Houston, at least 18 years old, and have a household income at or below the federal poverty level.

Residents can apply through the Houston Equity Fund website. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.