Apple recognizes Houston entrepreneur for her bold voice

A Houston entrepreneur is one of three Black women, across the country, who have been singled out by Apple, for the bold voices they bring to their fields.

In the world of social media, there's an app that's helping them be heard, with actual voices and conversations that can bring people together from around the world.



Watch Her Work CEO, Denise Hamilton, will take all the help she can get.

"I am, and have been, the first and only Black person or woman in more jobs than I can count," she says.



Hamilton used that experience to found her company that helps professional women close the gap between where they are and where they want to go. She says a big part of that is 'fixing' the climate that can hold qualified women and minorities back from advancement, and teaching clients how to navigate those challenges.

"We all want a space where we let the best applicant rise to the top, so we have to make sure that we're creating an environment that the best applicants, in fact, have that opportunity."

One of the new places, where Hamilton is having that discussion, is the 'Clubhouse' app. Introduced two years ago, it allows millions of users to listen or participate in countless conversations about any topic you can imagine. They are actual voices, in real-time, that can return the nuance of conversation and tone.

Apple says Hamilton is among those making a powerful contribution to those conversations, which she says, fits her mission perfectly,

"We do need people to be positive voices. We need people to say more about what's possible, instead of always focusing on what's broken."

For those thinking about using Clubhouse, be warned that there's little to moderate the topics of discussion, or what people have to say. For Denise Hamilton, however, it's a great way to expand her conversation about helping people take advantage of others' experience.