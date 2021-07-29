Appeals court rules Prop. B constitutional, nearly 3 years after Houston vote

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was dealt another blow after an appeals court ruled Proposition B, the 2018 voter-approved measure, constitutional.

Prop B grants Houston firefighters pay parity with police officers of similar rank.

"Houston firefighters, our families, and voters thank the appellate court for its careful and thorough review," said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton in a statement. "Houston voters approved pay parity for firefighters and now the courts have upheld that vote. Prop. B is the law, and it is time to sit down and get this issue resolved."

HOW MUCH DO HOUSTONIANS KNOW ABOUT PROP B?

"The courts have ruled repeatedly now. It is time to move forward and provide the pay Houston firefighters have earned and deserve," said HPFFA Senior Legal Counsel E. Troy Blakeney Jr.

Houston voters approved Proposition B in November 2018, but its implementation became a controversy between Mayor Turner, the City Council, and the Firefighters’ Union that included layoffs and failed solutions.

In May 2019, a judge ruled Prop B "unconstitutional and void," and the firefighters responded with an appeal. But a state court ordered all sides to go to mediation to find a compromise. After much debate, no resolution was reached.

Advertisement

DETAILS: No resolution reached in Prop B mediation