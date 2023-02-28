Dozens of residents are without a home following a heavy apartment fire in west Harris County.

Firefighters were called to the Cozumel Apartments on Sierra Blanca Dr. near Westpark Tollway a little after 10 p.m.

That's where arriving crews found at least five units fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the wind, the fire extended to others rapidly, affecting about 20 units, and displacing about 50–70 residents.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, but it's unclear what caused the initial fire.

The Harris Co. Fire Marshals Office is investigating, and Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents.