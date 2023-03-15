Anti-LGBTQ hate message painted on power pole in Houston's Montrose neighborhood

A Houston man covered up a disturbing hate message painted on a power pole in the Montrose neighborhood.

"It feels like it could have been targeted because of this area," said Grant Beehler.

Beehler works in a building close to where the offensive graffiti was discovered. The hate-filled words were directed towards members of the LGBTQ community.

"Most of us disagree that hate speech should be out like that, especially violent hate speech that’s calling for someone to take action against a specific group," said Beehler.

According to recent data shared by the FBI, nationally reported hate crime incidents increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021.

In addition, statistics gathered by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also show a significant increase in white supremacist propaganda efforts last year like the distribution of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ fliers, stickers, banners, graffiti and posters. According to the ADL, their data indicates a 38% increase in incidents from the previous year with 6,751 cases reported in 2022.

"It’s alarming because it’s been increasing," said Mark Toubin, Regional Director for the ADL’s Southwest Regional Office. "I feel terrible for the person or people that [have] to find this and see it."

According to the FBI, 64.5% of hate crime victims were targeted because of their race/ethnicity. While 15.9% were targeted because of their sexual orientation and 14.1% for their religious beliefs.

"Whenever it is found in an area that directly impacts the population of that neighborhood, it is an extra cause for concern," said Toubin.

Beehler says his business had been doing some paint work when he discovered the anti-LGBTQ message on a power pole. Then, he had some of the workers paint over the offensive words with paint.

"We all have a responsibility to do what we can, even if it’s just a little bit of paint to cover up that nastiness that’s been boiling over recently," said Beehler.

If you need to report a racist incident, click HERE.