The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Amit Mehta, a 68-year-old individual who was reported missing from the 16900 block of N. Aliana Road in Richmond, Texas.

Mehta was last seen on Friday, September 22, around 1:30 p.m., wearing a dark gray shirt paired with black or blue shorts. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was driving a 2010 Silver Toyota Corolla bearing Texas license plate CD3-W867.

While no immediate evidence of foul play has been uncovered, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is deeply concerned about Mehta's welfare and is diligently working to find his whereabouts. Friends, family, and concerned citizens are asked to aid in this effort by providing any information they may have regarding his location.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to promptly contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1. Every piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, can be instrumental in reuniting Mehta with his loved ones and ensuring his safety.