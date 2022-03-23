American Red Cross seeking donations after 20 confirmed tornadoes touch down across Texas

article

The American Red Cross is asking for donations and shelters for those impacted by tornadoes from this week's storm front sweeping the South.

Seven tornadoes confirmed from Fort Bend County to Crockett: NWS



20 confirmed tornadoes touched down across Texas on Monday. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirms an EF-3 tornado hit near New Orleans. That tornado started in a suburb and moved across the Mississippi River into parts of the city where people are still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

RELATED: Tornado tears through New Orleans as storms hit Deep South



Want to help? Visit the Red Cross to learn how to donate.



March also marks Red Cross Month. You can learn the many ways to get involved in their relief and disaster assistance efforts by visiting their website this month.