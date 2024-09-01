The Brief Madison Carroll, the juvenile at the center of an AMBER Alert, has been safely located in Austin by police.



The Princeton Police Department has confirmed that the search for Madison ended successfully, but investigations are ongoing.

Details about how she was found and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still being investigated.

The community’s quick response in sharing the alert and the collaboration between law enforcement agencies were key factors in locating Madison. "We are incredibly grateful for the public’s help and the assistance from the Austin Police Department," a Princeton PD representative stated.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.