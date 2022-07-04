Texas Amber Alert: 2 missing teens last seen June 29 in McGregor

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for two Texas teens who have been missing since last week.

According to the alert, Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14, were last seen around 3 p.m. June 29 in McGregor, Texas.

MORE ON MISSING PERSONS CASES IN TEXAS

Solomon is reportedly 5’1" tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Cross is 5’2" tall, 105 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair, according to the alert.

There is no description of the clothing the girls were wearing at the time of their disappearances.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the McGregor Police Department at (254)840-2855