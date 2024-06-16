AMBER Alert: Abducted teen from San Antonio found
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert was issued in Texas for a child abduction in San Antonio on Sunday.
The missing teenager has since been found, according to Texas DPS.
The victim was 15-year-old Savanna Cardenas, who was last seen in a Costco parking lot at 191 W Loop 1604 in San Antonio at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
The suspect was an unknown 45-50-year-old female with blonde hair. No word on if she was arrested after Cardenas was found.
The suspect vehicle was a silver Ford Fusion with an unknown license plate number.
Anyone with information on Cardenas's abduction is encouraged to contact the Bandera County Sheriff's Office at 830-796-3771.