A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Maxamillius Dominguez out of West Texas on Friday evening.

Dominguez was last seen in the 4800 block of W 39th Street in Odessa, Texas around 8:36 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He has black hair with brown eyes and is three feet 4 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds.

The 6-year-old was last seen wearing a teal blue Toy Story shirt, blue jeans, and black Crocs.

Authorities report Dominguez was last seen with Jose Dominguez, 42, a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and shorts with a tan baseball cap. He has tattoos on his face, both arms, his left hand, an abdomen.

Texas DPS describes the suspected vehicle as a blue 2009 Cadillac CTS with the Texas license plate number GWX3047.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050.